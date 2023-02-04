SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) will release subject-wise date-sheet for Class X, XI, and XII exams next week.

BOSE was waiting for some entrance tests and job interviews to get over so that they will kick off the exam process in Jammu and Kashmir. Examination of all three classes will now start from March 4.

“Date sheets have been finalized. We had to make some changes because there were some entrance exams for different departments. Exams will tentatively start on March 4, 5, and 6 for all the three classes,” Manisha Sarin, Secretary, BOSE, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Sarin said the subject-wise date sheet will be released within two to three days. “All arrangements have been finalized. We will make proper heating arrangements. Rest of the arrangements will remain the same,” she said.

This will be for the first time that board exams in Kashmir will be held in March. In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP).

“The theory examination in UT of Jammu and Kashmir be conducted from the first week of March as per the present Academic calendar of Jammu Summer Zone (except in difficult areas of Jammu region) and some areas of Kashmir region,” said the government order,

Furthermore, the examination in these difficult areas shall be delayed and held from the 2nd week of April as per the calendar proposed when these areas are fully accessible and the delivery of the examination stationary and confidential material is ensured.

“Even though if examination in these difficult areas shall be conducted separately, the result of these examinations can be declared simultaneously, as although the difficult areas constitute approx. 30-35% of the area of the UT, the total number of students from these areas is not more than approx. 10-12%, since the areas are sparsely populated and the evaluation of Answer Scripts shall take less time.”

As per the ‘Uniform Academic calendar, the students who appear in Class 10 and 11 examinations shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and 12th respectively after the conclusion of the Board examination.

“Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examinations are declared. In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” the order said.