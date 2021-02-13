Attention J&K students who missed exams after testing COVID+: Board issues notification for re-examination

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education has announced it will conduct re-examination of the candidates who turned COVID-19 positive during the earlier exam schedule in the lask week of February.

In this regard a notification from the board’s Joint Secretary Examination reads: The J&K BOSE is conducting the re-examination tentatively in the last week of February,2021 in the related subjects, for the candidates who were unable to appear in the examination on the scheduled dates notified in respect of SSE (Class 10th), HSP-II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) Bi-Annual,2019-20 and SSE (Class 10th), HSP-I (Class 11th) and HSP-II (Class 12th) Annual/Regular,2020 Examinations owing to their declaration of being Covid+ve during the conduct of examination and have approached the office formally with the representations along with authenticated documents in this behalf, besides those candidates who couldn’t appear in the examination owing to cease fire violation in Tehsil Uri.

Accordingly, all such candidates, the Board said, are informed to remain in touch with their respective District/ Tehsil Offices of the BOSE so that they can remain available to appear in the re-examination in the opted subjects.

“Date sheet with centre venue shall be issued in due course of time,” the notification read.

It added: “In case, the candidates falling under Covid +ve category are found ineligible at any point of time afterwards, the re-examination in the related paper/s shall be cancelled for which the candidates shall be squarely responsible. Further, no claim, whatsoever, shall be accepted afterwards.”