Attention J&K students: Cluster University postpones entrance test to UG courses

Cluster University, Srinagar has postponed the entrance test for admission to various under-graduate programs which was scheduled on April 4.

In a notification on the official website, the university has informed the admission aspirants that the Common Aptitude Entrance Test (CAET) for admission to General UG Courses stands postponed.

“It is for general information of the aspiring candidates that the Common Aptitude Entrance Test (CAET) for admission to General UG Courses in the Constituent and Affiliated Colleges of this University, which was scheduled to be conducted on 04.04.2021 is hereby postponed. The next date for conduct of the Test will be notified later on,” reads the official notification.

While the varsity has not mentioned the reasons for the move, it is likely happening due to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir.

On Friday, as many as 517 cases were recorded in J&K.