Srinagar: Advising farmers to postpone the crop harvest, the Meteorological Department Thursday predicted rains and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Light to moderate rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely to commence towards late evening and night at many places of north Kashmir and spread gradually to other parts of J&K, especially Kashmir, Pir Panjal region, Sonmarg and Zojila by Friday,” the MeT officials here said.

They said that on Friday, September 29, rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is very likely at many places of Kashmir and isolated places of the Jammu region.

“From Saturday, the weather will remain mainly dry for about five days,” the MeT officials said. “A brief spell of rain and snowfall over the higher reaches at isolated places can’t be ruled out although chances are less.”

They said that overall, there was no forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next week.

Meanwhile, an advisory was issued asking the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops on Friday.

This week rains lashed several parts of Kashmir bringing down the temperature while the higher reaches received light snowfall.