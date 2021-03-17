Attention 1st sem students: KU to hold on-campus classes; click here for more details

Srinagar: In line with its commitment to reopen the varsity for offline classes in a staggered manner, the University of Kashmir Wednesday announced that the classes for 1st semester students shall be held in offline mode from March 22, 2021.

The decision to this effect was taken pursuant to recommendations of a high-level committee of academics and officers chaired by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat.

A notification issued by the office of Academic Affairs said the 1st semester classes shall be held in physical/offline mode from 22 March 2021 and the examination of all courses, including OE/GE thereof, shall also be conducted in physical/offline mode.

“The teaching departments where the number of students in a class exceeds more than 30 shall conduct the classes in a dual mode (offline/online) on a weekly basis to ensure safety of students and faculty by strictly observing the Covid-19 SOP guidelines/directions,” the notification reads.

The 3rd semester students (2019 batch), according to the notification, will continue with the online classes but shall attend the 4th semester classes in offline mode as and when they complete the online examination of the 3rd semester.

“All other examinations already started either in offline or online mode shall remain unaffected,” the notification reads, adding that the notified Covid-19 SOPs/guidelines issued by the government shall be followed in letter and spirit by all concerned.

Prof Bhat said the notification has been sent to deans/heads/directors of all faculties/departments/campuses for compliance.“We are in the process of making the teaching departments fully operational for offline classes. We urge heads of departments and students to ensure strict adherence to SOPs related to Covid-19 for hassle-free conduct of the teaching work,” he said.