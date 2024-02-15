Attends annual-day function of Sant Hare Ram Dass Public School: LG

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the annual-day function of Sant Hare Ram Dass Public School at Mandal, today.

The Lt Governor appreciated the school run by Shiv Mandir Nyas Trust for its significant contribution to education, society’s welfare, integration, and solidarity. He congratulated the school administration, teachers, and students on the occasion.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the teaching community to promote the values and ideals of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and mentor the younger generation to discharge their duty toward society and the nation.

He said the educational reforms, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have upgraded the teaching methodologies and provided more freedom to nurture the young generation.

It is also our shared responsibility to ensure the implementation of the National Education Policy in true letter and spirit, the Lt Governor further added.

Hare Ram Dass ji Maharaj, while speaking on the occasion, reiterated the commitment of Sant Hare Ram Dass Public School and Shiv Mandir Nyas Trust to provide values-based education to the students for their holistic development.

The Lt Governor felicitated the students who excelled in academics and diverse fields and also planted a tree sapling on the school premises to mark the occasion.

Former Legislators; ex-PRI members; religious heads, members of school management, and Shiv Mandir Nyas Trust, teachers, students, and parents were present.