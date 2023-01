With profound grief and sorrow, it’s announced that Jinab Mohammad Atiq Ullah Suharawardy, Ex Convservator Forest passed away on 20th January 2023 at his hometown Doda.

ADVERTISEMENT

We request your prayers of Magfirat for the departed soul .

Rasam-e-Chahrum will be observed on Monday, 23rd January 2023 at Doda, Suherawardy Main Bazar.

Bereaved family

Salman Suherawardy ( Son)

Contact: 7006614427