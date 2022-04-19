Srinagar April, 19: Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and Ladakh, MP Singh today joined the Dal cleaning drive.

`Athwas’ initiative was organized by the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority a few days ago. This cleanliness initiative was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Singh was welcomed by Bashir Ahmed Bhat, LCMA Vice Chairman, and Gazalla Abdullah, DFO, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said Dal is a Jewel in the Crown of Kashmir. “It is not merely a water body, but a source of livelihood for thousands of people. Houseboats embody luxury and the rich heritage of Kashmir. Shikaras give a uniquely enchanting experience in the tranquil waters of Dal,” he said.

Lakhs of tourists visit Dal every year and all citizens must protect the beauty of this lake. Singh urged the local college to create awareness for a clean environment and healthy living.