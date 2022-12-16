Srinagar, Dec 16 : Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and Kupwara in northern district of Kashmir recorded coldest night of the season.

As per the details , Srinagar recorded coldest night of season at minus 3.6 degree Celsius.

Kupwara district in north Kashmir also recorded coldest night of season at minus 3.6 degree Celsius.

The night temperature settled below freezing point at most stations of Kashmir amid the persistent dry spell in the Valley.

The mercury settled at minus 2.5 degree celsius at Gulmarg, a world famous ski-resort while in Kokernag, the mercury settled at minus 2.1 degree celsius.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 3.4 degree celsius while Pahalgam was once again coldest place at minus 5.3 degree celsius.

Pertinently, Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), had said that the weather would remain mostly dry till December 25—(KNO)