Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season as the mercury in the previous night settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Officials from Meteorological department said that Pahalgam, a famous tourist resort was coldest in Kashmir where a temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the last night.

In Qazigund, the mercury setlled at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius while Kokernag recorded minus 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 3.0, it said, adding that the mercury at Gulmarg, a world famous ski-resort settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius—(KNO)