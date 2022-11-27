Srinagar, Nov 27: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 2.1 degree Celsius against minus 1.0°C on the previous night.

The cold wave has tightened grip in Kashmir for the last one week amid forecast of dry spell.

The minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point in the Valley as majority of stations recorded sub-zero temperature.

Details said that the minimum temperature at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg was recorded at minus 1.0 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 1.4 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Kokernag in South Kashmir settled at minus 0.4 degree Celsius while in Qazigund the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.4 degree Celsius—(KNO)