At 3,874 India sees dip of daily Covid death toll, records 2.76 lakh new cases

India recorded 276,110 new cases of the coronavius disease in a 24-hour span, the Union health ministry data showed on Thursday morning.

The total tally of the viral infection now stands at 25,772,440.

Thursday’s numbers show India continues to maintain a downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases after the number of cases hovered above 300,000 in the deadly second wave of the infection.

In a positive development, the number of single-day fatalities dipped with 3,874 people succumbing to the disease. This comes days after the country has been witnessing a surge in daily fatalities. On Wednesday, 4,529 people died of Covid-19 in a highest single-day spike so far.

While the daily number of Covid-19 cases are falling steadily, health officials are still concerned about a spike in related fatalities.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with district magistrates of 10 states with a high Covid-19 caseload to review the situation. During the meeting, the 54 district magistrates are expected to apprise the Prime Minister on the ground management of the infection in their respective states. The chief ministers of these states are also expected to be part of the interaction.

This is the second meeting PM Modi will hold with the district officials on the Covid-19 situation. The first meeting took place on May 18, when PM Modi met held a virtual meeting with 46 district magistrates from nine states

Earlier, the Union health ministry listed 10 states that are contributing the most – as much as 74.46 per cent – to India’s daily tally. According to the ministry, these states are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.