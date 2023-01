Srinagar: Minimum temperatures continued to plummet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday.

Minimum temperature dropped to -12.0 degrees Celsius in North Kashmir ski resort Gulmarg on Monday.

Check out temperatures at today’s coldest places in the union territories of J&K and Ladakh:

Drass = at least -26.7°C Kargil = -19.8°C Gulmarg = -12.0°C Pahalgam = -10.2°C Kokernag = -6.6°C Srinagar = -1.9°C Jammu = 4.1°C