Srinagar: Nestled in beautiful mountains, Astanmarg is fast becoming a paragliding paradise in Kashmir.

Located in Srinagar outskirts, Astanmarg with its breathtaking landscapes has become a favorite destination for those seeking an adrenaline rush amidst nature’s splendor.

“The paragliding takes off from Astanmarg’s summit and ends at Chandpora Cricket Ground, on the outskirts of Srinagar. We are getting a good response from people including locals as well as tourists who visit us in hundreds to enjoy our services,” said Dinesh Jamwal, an instructor said.

The paragliding service was started in Srinagar in the year 2014. Later the service was put off due to the uncertainty in 2016.

With crowds swelling each day to avail these services, Astanmarg has witnessed a remarkable transformation from a serene hamlet to a buzzing hub of paragliding.

“It is my second visit to this area. Last year when I tried paragliding, I was a bit scared but eventually it gave me a thrill. Now we are four friends here to enjoy paragliding together,” said Mohammad Saleem Bhat, an adventure lover from Srinagar.

Tourists have rated Astanmarg paragliding as the best spot for adventure sports. “We have been to Himachal Pradesh, Jaipur, and other places to experience paragliding but here the adventure is totally surreal. Here a person can enjoy the view of Mahadev Peak, Dachigam National Park, and Mughal Gardens in just a 12-minute ride,” said Pooja Mehta, a tourist from New Delhi said.

The increasing popularity of Astanmarg has not only attracted thrill-seekers but has also provided a significant boost to the local economy.

The village has witnessed a rise in tourism-related businesses, including accommodations, eateries, and handicraft shops, as visitors flock to experience the thrill of paragliding.

“Astanmarg was just a trekkers destination a few years ago. Now we have people coming in heavy numbers here and enjoying the serene landscape of the area. People have set up facilities like homestays, cafes, and tea stalls for tourists here,” said Baseer Ahmad a local.