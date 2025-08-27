Assistant Commissioner arrested for demanding bribe

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Rajouri district, Department of Drug & Food Control, Jammu and Kashmir, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

According to officials, the CBI registered a case on August 25 after receiving a complaint that the officer had demanded the bribe from a local shopkeeper. The accused allegedly promised not to collect samples from the shop and to exempt it from inspections for a year in return for the payment.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid, and the official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following the arrest, CBI teams searched the officer’s residence, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents, including records of immovable properties worth over Rs. 1.5 crore.

A CBI spokesperson confirmed that the seized documents are under scrutiny, and further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANB)