Assembly session

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is all set to kick off on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha summoned the session under section 18(1) of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. Three key bills will be introduced in the nine-day session. The Cabinet has already given its nod for the introduction of the Jammu Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Business Establishment Bill, 2025. The Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, proposes to raise the upper age limit for the State Election Commissioner (SEC) from 65 years to 70 years. Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Business Establishment Act-2025 aims at regulating working conditions, employment practices, and operational standards for shops and other business establishments in the Union Territory. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the GST Act, removal of the educational qualification requirement under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme, and updates to the J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Services Recruitment Rules 1978, enabling recruitment of Chief Engineers and other senior posts in engineering departments. The session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition gearing to corner the treasury benches. The Omar Abdullah government, which completed one year in office just last week, also seems to be ready to douse the fireworks. It is the beauty of our democracy that opposition and treasury benches discuss and debate the issues of the people in the House. The Omar Abdullah government has a responsibility to present its one-year report card. The government should not shy away from discussing pressing issues. It should endure tolerance. It should take criticism in a positive sense rather than getting agitated. The Opposition, too, has a responsibility to behave properly. Name-calling, booing, shouting, hooting, and disrupting the House do not augur well. It should definitely seek answers from the government, but in a civil way. Jammu and Kashmir has endured sufferings. It is the responsibility of both opposition and treasury benches to apply healing balm on their wounds. The blame game is not going to help anyone. The public representatives should represent the people in a true sense rather than score brownie points. Political issues apart, lawmakers should raise issues of public importance. Bijli, sadaq, paani, and rozgaar are some of the key issues that touch the common man. People are facing huge day-to-day problems. The government should come up with a roadmap for solving these issues. People turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise last year. They handed over a historic mandate to the ruling dispensation. Now, they should respect people’s will and deliver on the ground. The opposition, too, has a responsibility to make the government accountable. The promises made should be kept, and people should be provided with the succor they have been yearning for.