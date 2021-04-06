Assembly elections: Amid COVID wave, voting underway in 4 states, 1 UT in busiest polling day

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in all four states and one Union Territory – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Polling is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union territory of Puducherry.

While for West Bengal, the day marks the third in an eight-phase election, in Assam it is the third and final phase of voting. The remaining states/UT –Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are witnessing a single-phase polling. Counting for all the polls will be held on May 2.

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.