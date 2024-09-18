Assembly Elections-2024 Phase-I Polling begins in 24 Assembly Constituencies

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18: The polling for the first phase of General Elections to J&K Legislative Assembly in 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir began today with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise.
The polling began at 7:00 AM in all 3276 polling stations across the 24 Assembly Constituencies of seven districts. Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in all the polling stations.
The District Administrations has made elaborative arrangements at all polling stations for smooth polling.