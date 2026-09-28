Assembly adopts resolution seeking restoration of statehood

Srinagar, Sept 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution calling upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday.

The resolution states that the House “calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that it be forwarded to the Government of India”.

As resolution was being put to vote , BJP legislators walked out of the House. With the day’s listed business completed, the House was adjourned and will meet again on Tuesday. (KNO)