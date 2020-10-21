ASI, SPO booked for providing fake entry passes to travellers at Lakhanpur: SSP Kathua

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Kathua district have an Assistant Sub Inspector and a Special Police Officer have been booked, besides suspension of in charge Inspector has been recommended after they were found involved in providing fake entry passes to travellers after obtaining money from them at Lakhanpur border.

An official said that inquiry has also been initiated against the deputy SP rank officer regarding the matter.

He said that the entire act of cops came to fore after police itself carried a secret operation in which a team of police crossed several nakas identifying themselves as civil travelers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said that there were some reports after which a team of police in civies headed by a Sub Inspector visited the Lakhanpur area, producing themselves as civil travellers.

“All other police naka points were found clean but at a point one SPO told the team members that he can provide them an entry pass which he later did after obtaining some money from them,” SSP said, adding that soon after the inputs of fake entry passes being issued, got established the SPO was detained and later the ASI of same naka point was also detained and both were taken to Lakhanpur police station.

He said that they have recovered fake entry forms from both after which a case FIR No. 90/2020 under section 420, 188 IPC and other relevant sections of law has been registered against the duo.

SSP said that department has also communicated a recommendation to DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba range for suspension of Inspector Incharge of the police Naka in Lakhanpur, besides a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the DySP rank officer.

“Kathua police is working hard for the last seven to eight months and has successfully implemented the SOPs besides facilitating the travelers in best possible manner but some elements in department itself are trying to play foul which shall not be tolerated,” SSP said.

He also appealed to the people to have a normal entry in Lakhanpur where waiting period has been reduced to only ten to twenty minutes and incoming passengers are being facilitied in best possible way—(KNO)