JAMMU, Aug 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Govt on Sunday ordered that the holiday on account of “Ashoora” will be observed on August 9.

In this regard, an order has issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Government which reads, “In partial modification of Government Order No. 1337- JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021 and Government Order No. 1338- JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of “Ashoora” shall now be observed on 9th of August, 2022 (Tuesday) instead of 8th of August, 2022 (Monday). “