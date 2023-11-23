Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, led by its General Secretary (Org.) Shri Ashok Koul accompanied by BJYM President Arun Prabhat Singh, addressed a Yuva Morcha sammelan at Church lane, Srinagar.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the sammelan stressed on the important role of youth in the society. He said that a nation’s future is defined by the grit, hard work and futuristic vision of the youth. The youth play an important role in nation building and economic development, as they are the future leaders of the country. They have the potential to bring about positive change and make a significant contribution to society, he said.

“In the last nine and half years a lot has been done and the Modi government intends to do much more for the country. The youth now has the Prime responsibility to take the PM’s mission forward and the BJYM activists need to carry this message to the society” said Ashok Koul and asked the activists to carry on dedicatedly with the Mandal Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan at the ground level successfully in Kashmir. He shared with them that it would be held from 25 Nov to 3 Dec 2023.

Arun Prabhat shared more details on the Mandal Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan. He said that 225 vistaraks from the BJP Youth wing will camp in 225 mandals for 10 days to strengthen the organizational structure of the party in the whole of Jammu Kashmir. He emphasized to take the youth oriented schemes and achievements of the Modi government to common young masses. He also urged the vistaraks to aware the first time voters about the importance of their vote for the holistic development of the nation.

Prominent leaders who were present on the occasion were Asim Rashid, BJYM Vice president, Umar Jan, Secretary, Luv Deval Sharma, State Secretary and PRT Incharge, Khalid Bakkal, Publicity secretary, Sagar Kotwal, Social media secretary, Abid Nengroo, Mahroof Bhat and others.