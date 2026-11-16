New Delhi, November 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Manila today to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said his visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen India’s partnership with ASEAN and advance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India’s Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision,” Modi said.

He noted that India’s ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, had developed into a dynamic partnership covering trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looked forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

Describing the East Asia Summit as an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges, he said he would exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“I am confident that the visit will impart new energy to India’s partnership with ASEAN and reinforce our collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his eagerness to interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, saying its contributions strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Modi arrived in Manila, Philippines, today to participate in the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. The Prime Minister was received by the Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippines Robert Joseph Jay Montes de Claro.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister received a grand welcome at the airport and later on from members of the Indian diaspora, Filipino community members and artists. During a cultural programme, students of Filipino and Indian origin recited the Purna Kumbha Shloka. The Prime Minister also witnessed an energetic Bhangra performance by Filipino and Indian artists. A special presentation of The Ramayana Revisited, a Filipino-Mindanaoan theatrical adaptation of the Indian epic, was also organised. The artists later presented a special dance performance to Bollywood songs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi viewed the historic Laguna Copperplate Inscription, dating back to 900 CE. Written in the Kawi script, it is the earliest dated written document discovered in the Philippines and records the remission of a debt owed by Namwaran and his family, highlighting historical links between India and the Philippines. The Prime Minister later attended a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for visiting leaders and dignitaries attending the ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the India-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit and engage with leaders from ASEAN and other participating countries.