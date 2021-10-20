Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s was denied bail on Wednesday. The judge had earlier reserved the verdict for today after the hearing took place on October 14.

Special Judge VV Patil had scheduled the hearing for today and has denied bail for the star kid. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested in the alleged drugs case. Aryan’s bail plea verdict was delivered today at a sessions court.

Earlier, senior advocate Amit Desai and advocate Satish Maneshinde had submitted a bail application for Aryan’s release after the latter was shifted from the NCB’s custody to judicial custody.

He sought to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan amidst the case. The plea stated that the NCB and its officials are involved in “dirty vendetta affairs” targeting select film celebrities in the last two years.

On October 2, NCB conducted an operation on Cordelia cruise that was off the coast of Mumbai. According to Aryan’s lawyers, the 23-year-old star kid who was taken into custody along with 8 others was not in possession of any drug or narcotic substance.