After spending a few weeks behind bars, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is finally out on bail.

Aryan, 23, was released from Arthur Road Prison on Saturday 22 days after he was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to reports, actor Shah Rukh may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as a token of gratitude for his son’s return.

A report by India Today quoted an insider saying: “SRK may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as his son Aryan Khan was finally released from Arthur Road jail. This is his way of expressing gratitude to Ganpati Bappa.”

To mention, Shah Rukh shared an image of Ganapati idol and puja at his home on Ganesh Chaturthi.

It is also learnt that Shah Rukh, who has stopped all his professional work after his son’s arrest, will be resuming the shoot of his upcoming movies only after Aryan’s 24th birthday on Nov 13.