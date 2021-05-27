Arun Mehta appointed new J&K CS

Srinagar: Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS) has been appointed as new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in an order issued here, said that Mehta will take over as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date that B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge, and until further orders.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), vide its order dated 27.05.2021, has approved the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG: 1987), Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Commerce, Government of India.

A chance to serve J&K as a chief Secretary is indeed an honour for me.



I will leave no stone unturned to work for the welfare of people.



Thanks everyone for your wishes and blessings. — Dr Arun Kumar Mehta (@ArunKumarmIAS) May 27, 2021

The ACC has also approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce, upon the superannuation of the present incumbent on 30.06.2021,” reads the order.

“Orders to this effect may be issued by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order added.