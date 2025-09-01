Artists pay tributes to Ashok Jailkhani 

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: A solemn and emotionally charged condolence meeting was held at the Tagore Hall to pay tribute to the late Ashok Jailkhani, a renowned actor, director, and former Assistant Director General (ADG) of Doordarshan. The event drew a distinguished gathering of personalities from Theatre, Radio, Television, and the broader art and culture community.

The hall resonated with heartfelt tributes and memories as speakers reflected on the life and work of Jailkhani, whose contribution to the world of arts left an indelible mark on generations of artists and audiences alike.

“Ashok Jailkhani was not just a towering figure in the arts; he was a mentor, a visionary, and a friend to all who worked with him,” said Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Chairman and Creative Director. “His work spoke volumes, but it was his warmth and generosity that truly defined him.”

The meeting was attended by numerous prominent cultural figures, including Aiyash Aarif, Shabbeer Mujahid, G M Wani, Mushtaq Bala, Shahzad Rasool, Shafqat Habeeb, Zahoor Zahid, Nazir Josh, Shaikh Haneef, Hussein Khan, Bilal Jan, Roma Wani, and many others who came together to honour a life dedicated to the arts.