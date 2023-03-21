

SRINAGAR: National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, inaugurated three days Artisan Workshop for existing enterprises for scaling up business activities in SARAS Mela Srinagar.

Additional Director (Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Vinit Kumar Saksena briefed about the importance of such programmes and also the programmes conducted by NIESBUD and NSTI in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also encouraged the participants to work with enthusiasm and ensured further support from NIESBUD in future.



The workshop is organized to support the SHGs and members to aware them about sales and marketing. The three days workshop will cover the areas on e- commerce, market linkages, awareness regarding government schemes, entrepreneurship development, soft and hard skills, product value additions etc.

NIESBUD will be providing the basic expertise on how to overcome the challenges facing during marketing packaging. Dr. Aijaz Mir representing NIESBUD in the UT of J&K thanked the government of J&K for making the workshop a success and also ensured further hand holding and support for SHGs and other aspiring entrepreneurs in future.