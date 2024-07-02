Article 370 was used by J&K parties for vote bank politics: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Article 370 was used by the J&K parties for vote-bank politics and BJP has broken this wall forever.

“Article 370 was always used by J&K parties for vote bank politics. This Article disrespected Bhimrao Ram Ambedkar as it never allowed the Indian constitution to enter J&K. Today, the Indian constitution is flourishing in J&K,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted that the Opposition couldn’t bring in the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Article 370 had taken away people’s rights.

“People who now dance with the Constitution did not dare to apply it there. Security forces were stoned. People said nothing could happen. After the abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting is over. People are trusting the Constitution, flag, and democracy of India and voting in large numbers,” he said.

Modi said that the people of India have given him the mandate for stability and continuity.

“People gave us a mandate for stability, continuity; NDA scored unprecedented success in 4 state polls as well. People’s mandate for Congress is to sit where it is, in opposition,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that NDA not only won at the Centre but also in four states. “There were four state elections along with the Lok Sabha polls. The NDA got unprecedented success in all four states. Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s land Odisha has blessed us. In Andhra Pradesh, there has been an NDA clean sweep. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the NDA is back. Six months ago, we won Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh.”

PM Modi noted that India can go to any extent to protect the nation and it was the BJP government that entered into enemy territory to carry out surgical strikes and air strikes and taught the mentors of terrorism a lesson.

PM Modi said that post-2014 India was a different country. “We don’t believe in words but in action. “We entered into the enemy’s territory to carry out surgical strikes and air strikes. We taught a lesson to the enemy,” he said, as the opposition made repeated attempts to disrupt the PM’s speech.

The PM said that India under the NDA government will go to any extent to protect the nation.

He said that the BJP government has built trust among 1.40 Cr people of the country and this trust has become a driving force in the country’s Vikas (development). “This trust has transformed into Vikshit Bharat,” the PM said.