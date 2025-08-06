Article 370 increased terrorism, emboldened its ecosystem: LG

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor today said terrorism had increased and the terror ecosystem was emboldened because of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, on August 5, 2019, the dismantling of the terror ecosystem had begun.

“On 5 August 2019, a new Jammu and Kashmir was born. A new Jammu and Kashmir that had dreams of a golden future in its eyes. A new Jammu and Kashmir, which treated all its citizens as equal and removed discrimination that had been prevalent for seven decades. People ask me what is new in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to tell them that the new Jammu and Kashmir is one where jobs are not given to terrorists but to the real martyrs of this UT. The new Jammu Kashmir is one where tears are not shed on the death of terrorists, but the tears of common Kashmiris are wiped away,” he said.

LG said the new Jammu and Kashmir is one where the terrorist elements sitting in the government system are being cleaned out one by one, and the decades-old wounds of terror victim families are being healed.

The new Jammu Kashmir is one where common Kashmiris are being embraced and not the separatists. The new Jammu Kashmir is one where children have pens in their hands and not stones,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon every section of society to rise against terrorism.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has drawn a new red line against terrorism, and equal punishment will be given to terrorists and their sponsors. India has made it clear that if terror is state policy, it will be met with a visible and forceful response.

Peace is a prerequisite for progress. There is no place for terrorism in a civilized society. Many generations of J&K have suffered the brunt of terrorism perpetrated by the neighbouring country. Every person has to take a pledge that they will not allow this to happen again,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the Administrative and Police officials for addressing the issues and grievances of terror victim families with utmost sensitivity and sincerity.

Following the historic events on July 13th in Baramulla and July 28th in Jammu, today’s event marks another milestone. It reaffirms the commitment of the Government of India and the J&K Administration to deliver justice to victims of terrorism.

J&K Administration has developed a web portal to streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT. Helplines have also been established at the District and Divisional levels.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; DGP, Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary Home, Chandraker Bharti; Commissioner Secretary GAD, M Raju; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo; SSP Srinagar, Dr.G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy, senior administrative and police officials, and family members of victims of terrorism were present.