New Delhi, Nov 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that abrogation of Article 370 marked the beginning of a new era of peace and progress in J&K and removed social disparities.

LG said a sea of change can be witnessed after August 2019. “The efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister have nurtured and fulfilled people’s aspirations,” LG said while delivering the keynote address at The Chanakya Dialogues organized by Chanakya Forum .

Speaking on the change J&K is witnessing in the past three years, the Lt Governor said, the progress of Jammu Kashmir has been the top priority and commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

J&K is on the move and full of self-confidence it is marching forward on the path to progress, the Lt Governor observed.

Temporary Provision of Articles 370 & 35A restricted the growth. For a very long time, discrimination was normalized. Separatism, Terrorism, Corruption and Dynastic politics had disempowered the common citizen, he added.

Terming equal rights and social justice as the bedrock of any civilised society in democracy, the Lt Governor said that equitable progress of all sections of society was an exception before 2019. In the last three years, we have removed the obstacles created by some vested interests on the path of socio-economic progress, said the Lt Governor.

We have accelerated and broadened our development process in every sector. Our youth are contributing to nation-building. Every section of society is receiving equal opportunity to grow & contribute to J&K’s prosperity, he added.

Development and dreams of youth can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace, and we have made sustained efforts to establish peace and support to young men and women in building a bright future for themselves, the Lt Governor said.

There was a time when Pulwama used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, but today Pulwama has become the top-performing district and is emerging as the new business & innovation hub of Kashmir Valley, the Lt Governor further added.

He said that the government is extending necessary handholding and providing every possible support to the talented youth of the UT and making them a partner in J&K’s developmental journey.

“Jammu Kashmir has been ranked Top Performer in developing a strong startup ecosystem. The industrial sector in the UT of J&K is growing to new heights with massive investment proposals. The development projects in the districts are being taken up in consultation with people to ensure their needs are fulfilled on priority,” said the Lt Governor.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff; Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), Editor-in-Chief, Chanakya Forum; experts and security analysts and prominent personalities were present on the occasion.