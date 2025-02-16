Katra, Feb 15: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said the constitutional walls of separation crumbled in 2019 with the historic abrogation of Article 370.

“The aspirations of generations found wings when the constitutional walls of separation crumbled in 2019 with the historic abrogation of Article 370. To the young minds present, I would like to emphasize that Article 370 was a temporary provision. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, refused to draft it. Sardar Patel, who integrated most princely states into the Indian Union, was unable to integrate Jammu & Kashmir. In 2019, a new journey began on this sacred land—one from isolation to integration,” said Dhankhar.

He was addressing the gathering at the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, Jammu &Kashmir today,

“Jammu and Kashmir, which had the highest voter turnout in 35 years during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, witnessed a 30-point increase in participation in the Kashmir Valley. Democracy has found its real voice, its real resonance. The region is no longer a story of conflict. Every investment proposal in New Kashmir isn’t just about capital; it’s about trust being restored and faith being rewarded. The change is not imperceptible; it is perceptible. Perception has changed, ground reality is changing, hopes of the people are soaring”, he stated.

Dhankhar said, “In just two years, Jammu and Kashmir received investment proposals worth ₹65,000 crores, signaling strong economic interest in the region. For the first time since 2019, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has entered Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple international companies showing interest. The region is a confluence of confidence and capital,” he stated.

He said, “In 2023, over two crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, giving a tremendous boost to the local economy. What was once called heaven on earth is now a symbol of hope and prosperity,” said the Vice-President.

The vice-president further noted that a great son of the soil once voiced the demand for ‘Ek Desh Mein Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan.’ That dream has been accomplished. Where there was once disorder, we now witness real order and stability.”

“Nationalism is our identity. It is our supreme duty to always prioritize national interest above everything else. No political or personal interest is greater than the interest of the nation,” he urged.

Highlighting the importance of duties, the Vice President said, “Every individual has certain duties. Our culture teaches us what our duties are. We must discharge our civic duties diligently, and when we do so, the results will be remarkable. We must march ahead, fast-tracking our journey toward a developed Bharat. One significant step in this direction is the transformation from the Danda Vidhan to the Nyaya Vidhan—unshackling the colonial mindset.”

“You are living in a confident and resilient India. Today, Bharat is being celebrated globally as a favorite destination for investment and opportunity. Never before in our history since independence has the voice of an Indian Prime Minister been so resonant with global leaders,” he added.

He emphasized that the transformation in Jammu & Kashmir is not just a regional phenomenon but a significant part of India’s national renaissance.

“The winds of change have brought peace and progress. Let us be the architects of a new dawn for Jammu & Kashmir and Bharat,” he concluded.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K, Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of UT of J&K, Smt. Sakeena Masood, Minister of Education UT of J&K, and other dignitaries were also present on the