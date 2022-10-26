New Delhi, October 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released Sheikh Khalid Jehangir’s book “The Two Kashmirs”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt Governor commended the author for effectively countering the false propaganda and calling out the lies and duplicity of Pakistan.

This book sheds light on harsh realities of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, where people are deprived of basic amenities, infrastructure, investment and welfare schemes. It has been kept in complete darkness for last 75 years, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor, speaking on the transformational journey of J&K said, “While the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of J&K UT and the overall economy has taken a quantum leap, the Pakistan occupied Kashmir suffers from extreme poverty and an ailing economy”.

The poverty stricken country which failed to provide even basic facilities to its people continues to make nefarious attempts to mislead our youth. The society needs to identify and unmask Pakistan and its Sympathizers, he added.

The days of separatism, terrorism, corruption and dynastic politics are over in J&K. Article 370 and dynastic politics had deliberately deprived the people of UT. Now, it’s a new dawn of peace and progress. J&K has set new trends in development. Today, common people have become partner in J&K’s developmental journey, said the Lt Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

On development front, Jammu Kashmir is presenting a new example before the world. Today, the citizens of Jammu Kashmir are contributing to nation-building, creating a rich legacy for future generations. On the other hand, the neighbouring country is building terror training camps & safe haven for the terrorists, observed the Lt Governor.

J&K is witnessing progress and prosperity post-abrogation of Article 370. Health, education, infrastructure, industries, agriculture, start-ups, tourism, connectivity, sports, handicrafts, e-governance, ease of living, empowerment of farmers, youth & women, in every sector, the UT of Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a top performer, he further added.

There was a time when Pulwama used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, but today Pulwama has become the top-ranked region in the District Performance Index and is also gradually emerging as the new business hub of the Kashmir Valley, observed the Lt Governor.

Big companies of the country and abroad are investing in Jammu and Kashmir. Social equity, transparent & accountable governance system, improved work culture have reduced the development gap of decades, added the Lt Governor.

This is the new J&K which has become synonymous with prosperity, progress of youth and welfare of the common man. The administration no longer works for a few families but for 1 crore 30 lakh citizens of J&K. We have been successful in ensuring people’s trust in the Rule of Law, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor urged the people to join hands and work towards achieving peace, greater progress and for upholding the pride of the tricolor.

Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, author of the book, threw light on the contents of the book and gave a comparative overview of the development scenario of Jammu Kashmir and PoK.

Prof. Nilofar Khan, VC, University of Kashmir; Ashish Sood, Senior Politician; Rana Banerji, Distinguished Fellow at Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies and Ms Renu Kaul Verma, CEO Vitasta Publishing Limited were also present on the occasion at India International Centre, New Delhi.

Organized by International Centre for Peace Studies, the book launch event was followed by a session on “Jammu Kashmir: 75-Glorious Years and Looking Ahead.”