Art 370 removal fully integrated J&K with India : President Murmu

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said the removal of Article 370 in 2019 facilitated the political and administrative integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

The President led the 75th Constitution Day ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, marking the 76th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution. During the celebrations, she launched digital versions of the Constitution in nine additional Indian languages, including the first Kashmiri and Bodo editions.

“The Constitution is the foundation of India’s governance, providing equality, liberty, and social, economic, and political justice. Its adoption on November 26, 1949, created a framework to uphold citizens’ rights and ensure collective and individual participation,” she said.

Murmu said that over the last decade, Parliament has enacted laws that advance inclusive development, extend reservations to economically weaker sections, and promote social justice through various legislations.

“Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. The Constitution is a guiding document to shun the colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking,” she said.

Referring to reforms in Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that with the abrogation of Article 370, citizens gained access to government jobs, property rights, and social welfare schemes previously restricted.

“These steps removed barriers that prevented talented and educated individuals from entering administration. The digital release of the Constitution in nine regional languages was also highlighted as a step toward increasing public access and awareness,” she said.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution, noting that their work reflected the hopes and aspirations of millions of Indians.

He said India’s parliamentary system has strengthened over time, and comparative studies of global democracies recognise India’s achievements.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that constitutional values must be actively applied by citizens to ensure progress. “The principles such as justice, equal opportunity, and human dignity form the core of India’s democratic character,” she said. (KNO)