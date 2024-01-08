JAMMU, Jan 7: Arshia Bhardwaj, hailing from Jammu, secured the esteemed title of “Miss Asia Super Model 2023,” bringing immense pride to the entire region.

The grand finale of this prestigious beauty pageant, organized by Dream Production House and Dubai Beauty School at Film City, showcased exceptional talent from across India, receiving an overwhelming response.

Delhi’s Sonika Yadav and Uttarakhand’s Shivani Lakhera secured the first and second runners-up positions, adding to the diverse array of talent displayed. The event encompassed various categories – Mr, Miss & Mrs Asia Super Model 2023 – featuring nearly 100 contestants from across the nation. After rigorous auditions and thorough grooming, participants geared up for the finale.

Arshia Bhardwaj, an 18-year-old currently pursuing B Des in Fashion Design at the Asian Academy of Film and Television in Noida, faced the challenge of pursuing a modeling career against her family’s STEM background preference. Her journey at AAFT brought forth numerous opportunities, leading her to success in renowned events.

The grand finale, adjudicated by influential figures such as Youth icon Prince Narula, model-actor Rohit Khandelwal, celebrity makeup artist Bhumika Bhal, and renowned pageant coach Dr. Rita Gangwani, showcased participants’ poise, confidence, and exceptional talents.

Winners not only earned titles but also received cash prizes, gift hampers, and exciting opportunities.

Sharad Chaudhary, the visionary Founder of Dreamz Production House, expressed gratitude to all contributors, highlighting the platform’s pivotal role in offering opportunities within the fashion, film, and entertainment industry.

Anubha Vashisht, the Founder of Dubai Beauty School, reaffirmed their commitment to providing high-quality education, molding students into future industry leaders.”

