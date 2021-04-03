ArrestNarsinghanand trends after controversial priest disrespects Prophet (ﷺ) at Press Club of India

Hatemonger and controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has openly disrespected Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) and Muslims in a vile speech he delivered at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, triggering massive outrage on social media.
Narsinghanand is the head priest of Dasna Devi, the same temple where a 14-year-old Muslim boy was thrashed trying to drink water in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh last month.
Narsinghanand, in the video, is seen urging Hindus to be fearless in “highlighting the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ)”.
In the video, he is seen spewing venom against Muslims and repeatedly abusing the Prophet (ﷺ) of Islam.
The comments drew ire on social media as #ArrestNarsinghanand started to trend on Twitter.
Many noted politicians condemned the speech and called for arrest of the controversial right-wing priest.
“Insulting Prophet (ﷺ) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss,” tweeted MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
In another tweet, Owaise questioned Delhi police’s silence over the matter.
“@DelhiPolice this man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims & your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course,” he tweeted.
Here are some of the other social media reactions: