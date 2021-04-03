ArrestNarsinghanand trends after controversial priest disrespects Prophet (ﷺ) at Press Club of India

Hatemonger and controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has openly disrespected Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) and Muslims in a vile speech he delivered at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, triggering massive outrage on social media.

Narsinghanand is the head priest of Dasna Devi, the same temple where a 14-year-old Muslim boy was thrashed trying to drink water in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh last month.

Narsinghanand, in the video, is seen urging Hindus to be fearless in “highlighting the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ)”.

In the video, he is seen spewing venom against Muslims and repeatedly abusing the Prophet (ﷺ) of Islam.

The comments drew ire on social media as #ArrestNarsinghanand started to trend on Twitter.

Many noted politicians condemned the speech and called for arrest of the controversial right-wing priest.

“Insulting Prophet (ﷺ) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss,” tweeted MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

In another tweet, Owaise questioned Delhi police’s silence over the matter.

“@DelhiPolice this man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims & your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course,” he tweeted.

Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss 1/2 https://t.co/S8R0SO2UXO — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 3, 2021

हमारे नबी ﷺ की शान में गुस्ताखी हमें बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं, इस नफ़रती कीड़े की ज़ुबान और गर्दन दोनो काट कर इसे सख़्त से सख़्त सजा देनी चाहिए।

लेकिन हिंदुस्तान का क़ानून हमें इसकी इजाज़त नहीं देता, हमें देश के संविधान पर भरोसा है और मैं चाहता हूँ कि @DelhiPolice इसका संज्ञान ले। pic.twitter.com/GGcKl3LsX8 — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 3, 2021

Here are some of the other social media reactions:

This is disgusting! This man is no religious head, he is a terror cell kingpin. Sitting at Press Club of India and giving flagrantly inflammatory speeches and not a cheep from a dead media! Yati has fueled enough hatred #ArrestNarsinghanand pic.twitter.com/xz0cdG8jJs — Sangita (@Sanginamby) April 3, 2021

Hello @DCPNEastDelhi , you're expert in invoking UAPA against Muslim activists for delivering speeches.



Why don't you invoke UAPA and #ArrestNarsinghanand ??



Muslims in jail for talking about peace but Narsinghanand still free even after abusing our prophet. — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) April 2, 2021