Arrangements for Urs Naqashband Sahib (RA) finalised 

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Friday, visited the Khanqah-e-Naqashband Sahib in Khwaja Bazar area in Shahr-e-Khaas locality of the district to review the preparations for the upcoming annual Urs observance.

On the occasion, DC took stock of the facilities being put in place to ensure smooth observance of the annual religious occasion at the Shrine. He held a detailed meeting with shrine administration and officers from various line departments to discuss and finalize arrangements.

DC reviewed the arrangements, concerning supply of water and electricity, sanitation and cleanliness measures, medical facilities, transport & parking facilities.

DC directed the officers of the line departments to ensure all necessary arrangements are diligently put in place to facilitate a peaceful and smooth observance of the Urs.

He also directed the concerned to ensure adequate supply of water at the shrine for devotees. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the shrine and instructed the SMC authorities to take necessary measures for sanitation, besides making all street lights functional in the area.

Similarly, PDD Engineers were directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the area during the Urs days. Health authorities were asked to ensure adequate arrangements for medical facilities at the shrine during the Urs days.

During the visit, DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar; Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, KPDCL, City Drainage, City Roads, KPDCL, Tehsildar Khanyar, Chief Sanitation Officer, Medical Superintendent Gousia Hospital, Senior Officers of Police & Traffic departments, AD FCS&CA, representatives from Khanqah-e-Naqashband Sahib and other concerned.