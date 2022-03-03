Jammu, March 02: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said that it has left no stone unturned in its endeavour to vaccinate the eligible population with Covid-19 vaccines across J&K and it has administered 2,15,14,865 doses of Covid vaccine till date.

In that direction, the government initiated house to house campaign- ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ to inoculate the entire eligible population of the Union Territory. The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Campaign launched in November last year focuses on coverage of all unvaccinated cases, besides ensuring sensitization regarding importance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and masks.

The main aim of the campaign is to saturate all eligible beneficiaries with 1st dose of COVID vaccination and devising targeted plans in context of doses given in August and September, 2021 to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries due for 2nd dose by exponentially increasing the pace of vaccination. In addition, the campaign also focuses to raise awareness and highlight the flagship government schemes being implemented at the grassroots level.

Under this campaign, specific focus has also been laid to step up the targeted delivery of healthcare schemes for the poor and ensure 100% saturation of eligible beneficiaries in a mission mode.

The campaign comes handy while administering second dose of COVID vaccination in the Union Territory as J&K administration is among the forerunners of inoculating its population with 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine when this campaign was launched.

The district administrations aggressively worked on this initiative and launched campaigns to cover all unvaccinated people in convergence with ICDS where the teams of healthcare workers, CSEs, VLEs and ICDS went door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose.

The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ also aims to cover the poor families from rural background and ensure greater coverage with easy access to affordable healthcare facilities during health emergencies.

This door-to-door campaign also focuses on achieving 100% enrollment under Ayushman Bharat scheme. To achieve maximum results, the health care workers travelled the length and breadth of the region to cover each and every individual of the UT.

The J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has made it a point that the health care should be accessible to everyone in the UT.

J&K has been a front runner among the States/UTs in vaccinating the eligible population with the Covid vaccine. As on date, the administration has administered 2,15,14,865 doses of Covid vaccine.

The UT administration through ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Campaign is reaching out to each and every household and vaccinating the remaining individuals to ensure that the safety net of vaccines covers all individuals of 18 years and above.

ADVERTISEMENT