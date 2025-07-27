Army to set up ‘Rudra’ brigades

Drass, July 26: The Indian Army is going to set up an “all-arms brigade” which will be known as “Rudra” under which fighting components like the infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces, and unmanned aerial systems have been integrated.

Two of the Army’s infantry brigades deployed in border areas have already been converted into Rudra, which will receive specially prepared logistics support and combat support.

“Rudra, all of the brigade, is being established for which I gave my approval yesterday. Under this, we will have infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces, and unmanned aerial units in one place to provide logistics and combat support,” the Army Chief said.

The army has formed a special strike force, Bhairav Light Commando Unit, which is “always ready to surprise the enemy at the border.”

Gen Dwivedi said, “Every infantry battalion now has a drone platoon. In the artillery, the Shaktiban regiment has been set up, which will be equipped with a drone, counter-drone, and loiter munition. Every regiment will have a composite battery equipped with these things.”

The army chief said: “Our capability will increase manifold in the coming days as we are equipping the army air defence systems with indigenous missiles,” he said.