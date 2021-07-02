Army soldier killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Hanjan village of Rajpora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Thursday.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a joint team of Police, Army’s 4 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

The official, as per KNO, said as soon as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

He said that four militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

News agency GNS reported that an army trooper was critically injured in the ongoing gunfight and succumbed at hospital.

Quoting official sources, the report said that an army soldier who was critically wounded after hit by a bullet succumbed at 92 base hospital.

“The soldier has been identified as Kashi of Army’s 44 RR,” GNS reported.