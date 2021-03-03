In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read·

Army officer shoots himself dead in Srinagar

Representational

Srinagar: An army officer of lieutenant rank committed suicide by shooting himself dead at an army depot in Khonmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the officer identified as Sudeep Baghat Singh ended life by shooting himself with his service rifle.

 

On hearing the gunshots, some soldiers rushed to the spot and found him in pool of blood, they said. Later, he was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added. The cause of him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

A police official said that necessary proceedings into the incident have been launched. (GNS)

Previous
Everything should be done to ensure protection of forests: PM
Next
Bengal polls: Cong, ISF break ice over seat-sharing; talks still underway
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor