Army officer shoots himself dead in Srinagar

Srinagar: An army officer of lieutenant rank committed suicide by shooting himself dead at an army depot in Khonmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the officer identified as Sudeep Baghat Singh ended life by shooting himself with his service rifle.

On hearing the gunshots, some soldiers rushed to the spot and found him in pool of blood, they said. Later, he was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added. The cause of him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

A police official said that necessary proceedings into the incident have been launched. (GNS)