Army officer, civilian Killed in Pak firing

Srinagar, Dec 25: An army officer and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30am on Wednesday, the sources said. Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.

The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.

Pakistani rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday.

The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the IB in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night, officials said.

BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added.

Meanwhile, people of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply.

The protesters said Pakistan rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures.