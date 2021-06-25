Army man killed in lightning strike in Gulmarg

Baramulla: An Army man was killed when lightning struck their post at Ganesh post and Himatt post during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the Rifleman identified as Mandeep Singh Negi, son of Satpal Singh Negi of Vill-Saknoli Uttrakhand (23) of 11-Gharwal, died due to lightining strike while performing his duty at Gulmarg.

Officials said the dead body of Army man was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tangmarg for legal formalities.

The dead body will be taken to Srinagar Army headquarter where from the corpse will be handed over to the family—(KNO)