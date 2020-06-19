Army man injured in Uri landmine explosion

Baramulla: An Army man was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) at Churunda in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that the army man, who was part of the patrolling team, was injured when he stepped on a landmine near LoC Churunda on Friday morning.

He said the injured Army man was evacuated to a nearby Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom confirmed that the Army man has sustained injuries in his foot and is condition is stable—(KNO)