Jammu: An army man posted in an army camp near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sub-division area of Jammu district was found dead with mysterious bullet injuries on Tuesday.

An official said that the army man of Havaldar rank was posted in the army camp at Jogwan in Akhnoor, where he received bullet injury under mysterious conditions.

“The army man died following which police have started investigation into the matter,” the official said—(KNO)