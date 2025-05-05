Army Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In J&K

An army soldier on Monday died of Cardiac arrest in Haveli area of Poonch district.

Officials told GNS that on intervening night of 4 May-5 May, an army soldier suffered cardiac arrest. Consequently he was shifted to district hospital Poonch, however doctors declared him brought dead.

He as been identified as Naik Gurban Singh(32) son of Pritam Singh resident of Punjab. After medico-legal formalities, the body of deceased was handed over to his unit.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the case.(GNS)