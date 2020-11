Rajouri: An army officer was found lying dead inside his camp in Dehra Ki Gali area of Rajouri’s Thanamandi tehsil,officials said today.

Officials said that Major rank officer from Romeo force of army was deployed as company commander in DKG Thanamandi where he was found lying dead under mysterious conditions in his camp on Monday morning.

” Investigation team of police have reached on the spot and investigation into the matter is on,.” they said—(KNO)