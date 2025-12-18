Army inducts tanks, artillery into Valley 

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Wednesday inducted tanks and artillery guns into the Kashmir Valley through a Military Special Train, marking a major logistics milestone and a significant boost to operational readiness along the northern borders.

The Army, in a post on X, said that the induction was carried out as part of a validation exercise, during which tanks, artillery guns and dozers were successfully moved from the Jammu region to Anantnag, demonstrating enhanced mobility and logistics capability.

The Army said the move was achieved in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways, highlighting the transformative impact of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link in enabling rapid logistics build-up.

“Enhancing Capabilities Along the Borders. The Indian Army achieved a major logistics milestone on 16 December 2025 with the induction of tanks and artillery guns into the Kashmir Valley by a Military Special Train. As part of the validation exercise, tanks, artillery guns and dozers were successfully moved from the Jammu Region to Anantnag, Kashmir demonstrating enhanced mobility and logistical capability,” it said.

It added; “This milestone was achieved in close coordination with the Railway ministry, underscoring the transformative impact of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in enabling rapid logistics build-up and strengthening operational readiness along the Northern Borders”. (KNO)