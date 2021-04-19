In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Army hospitals in MP to treat civilians: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured the Madhya Pradesh government that services at Army hospitals in the state will be made available to civilians during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Singh’s assurance came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to him over phone about opening the Army hospitals in the state for the general public, an official in the CMO said. Senior Army officials will meet the chief minister in this connection, he said.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,248 new cases of coronavirus, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the caseload to4,08,080. The state also recorded 66 more deaths due to the viral infection, pushing the toll to 4,557. This month, the state has so far reported 1,12,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 571 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

   
