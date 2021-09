Jammu: Two pilots were critically injured in a helicopter crash in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

They said both the pilots have been shifted to hospital and condition of one of them is stated to be very critical.

Following the information, a police team was immediately dispatched towards the area, news agency GNS quoted a police officer saying

He said there was foggy weather in the area when the crash occurred. (GNS)